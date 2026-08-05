Kerala's Idukki reservoir now over 45% after heavy rains
India
Kerala's Idukki reservoir just got a major boost, now standing at over 45% full (2,349.46 feet) after a week of heavy rain.
That's a big jump from late July when it was only at 28%, though it's still not as high as this time last year.
Kerala reservoirs up to 47% full
The Kerala State Electricity Board says Idukki is in a safe storage position and could hit 50% soon (a relief after months of low water).
The rainfall didn't just help Idukki; statewide reservoir levels are up to 47%, with other dams like Mullaperiyar, Lower Periyar, Pamba, and Sholayar also seeing solid gains.