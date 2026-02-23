Kerala's infant mortality rate matches world's best: What it means
Kerala just hit a huge milestone: its infant mortality rate (IMR) is now 5 deaths per 1,000 live births—matching some of the world's best, like Sweden and Norway.
That's the lowest in India and way ahead of most places.
UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Raol Bermejo called this out during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram.
IMR better than the US
Kerala's IMR isn't just better than India's average (which is 25), it even beats the US (5.6).
It's closing in on countries like Japan (around two per 1,000).
Plus, newborn deaths are also much lower here than the rest of India.
Now, focus on chronic diseases
With malaria and pneumonia no longer major concerns, Kerala is shifting focus to long-term health issues that start young—such as congenital heart disease.
Dr. Bermejo says it's time for early prevention and stronger support for chronic conditions.
UNICEF plans to team up with Kerala on new child health policies that could set an example globally.