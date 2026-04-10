Kerala's northern districts on orange alert as IMD predicts rain
India
Kerala's northern districts are on orange alert this Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting very heavy rain and some relief from hot weather conditions.
An orange alert means very heavy rainfall of 11 to 20cm.
Kozhikode Wayanad expect thunderstorms this evening
Kozhikode and Wayanad can expect thunderstorms and strong winds up to 50km per hour this evening, while Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam might see lighter storms and breezy weather.
Even southern districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha will get a break from the heat with some light rain, so it's not just the north catching a cool spell.