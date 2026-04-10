Kerala's northern districts on orange alert as IMD predicts rain

Kozhikode Wayanad expect thunderstorms this evening

Kozhikode and Wayanad can expect thunderstorms and strong winds up to 50km per hour this evening, while Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam might see lighter storms and breezy weather.

Even southern districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha will get a break from the heat with some light rain, so it's not just the north catching a cool spell.