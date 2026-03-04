Kerala's power consumption to peak in summer: Report
India
Kerala is seeing increased electricity use as the heat ramps up this summer.
Daily power consumption is expected to reach 103.5 million units in March, 111.7 million in April, and 96.4 million in May—much higher than last year—partly due to rising temperatures.
KSEB has lined up extra power through advance power purchase
With the onset of summer and rising temperatures, February already saw daily usage top 90 million units.
To keep things running smoothly, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has lined up extra power through advance power-purchase and banking agreements and short-term purchases cleared by KSERC.
Reservoirs are at a healthy 55% for hydroelectric backup, and KSEB is working to balance supply during peak hours to meet demand.