Kerala's power consumption to peak in summer: Report

KSEB has lined up extra power through advance power purchase

With the onset of summer and rising temperatures, February already saw daily usage top 90 million units.

To keep things running smoothly, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has lined up extra power through advance power-purchase and banking agreements and short-term purchases cleared by KSERC.

Reservoirs are at a healthy 55% for hydroelectric backup, and KSEB is working to balance supply during peak hours to meet demand.