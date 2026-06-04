Kerala's southwest monsoon arrives late with heavy rains, weakening predicted
Kerala's southwest monsoon has finally shown up, just a few days late.
The state saw some intense rain across central areas, thanks to cyclonic activity and a trough stretching from Marathwada to the Arabian Sea.
But heads up: weather models say the monsoon will likely weaken for the rest of June.
IMD issues orange alerts in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for eight districts on June 5, expanding warnings to most of Kerala on June 6.
Fishermen are advised to stay off the seas around Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to rough winds reaching up to 60km/h.
Palluruthy in Ernakulam got drenched with 9cm of rain in just 24 hours. Kochi, Cherthala, and Mattanchery weren't far behind with 8cm each.
Rainfall is expected to ease by early next week.