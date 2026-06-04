Kerala's southwest monsoon arrives late with heavy rains, weakening predicted

IMD issues orange alerts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for eight districts on June 5, expanding warnings to most of Kerala on June 6.

Fishermen are advised to stay off the seas around Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to rough winds reaching up to 60km/h.

Palluruthy in Ernakulam got drenched with 9cm of rain in just 24 hours. Kochi, Cherthala, and Mattanchery weren't far behind with 8cm each.

Rainfall is expected to ease by early next week.