Kerala's Vision 2031: Roadmap to becoming knowledge powerhouse
Kerala just wrapped up its Vision 2031 Conference, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed an ambitious plan to turn the state into a knowledge powerhouse by its 75th birthday.
Over three days, experts tackled everything from IT and health to farming and infrastructure—basically, how to make Kerala smarter and more connected.
From AI to IT, the roadmap ahead
This roadmap isn't just talk—Kerala already wiped out extreme poverty in 2025 through local action and public investment.
Now, the state is aiming for $50 billion in IT value, five lakh new jobs, and a major startup boom by 2031.
There's also a push for ethical AI (with an "AI Bill of Rights" coming soon).
If you're interested in tech careers or social impact work, Kerala's setting itself up as a place to watch.