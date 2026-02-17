Kerala's Vision 2031: Roadmap to becoming knowledge powerhouse

From AI to IT, the roadmap ahead

This roadmap isn't just talk—Kerala already wiped out extreme poverty in 2025 through local action and public investment.

Now, the state is aiming for $50 billion in IT value, five lakh new jobs, and a major startup boom by 2031.

There's also a push for ethical AI (with an "AI Bill of Rights" coming soon).

If you're interested in tech careers or social impact work, Kerala's setting itself up as a place to watch.