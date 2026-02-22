Kerala's youngest organ donor: 10-month-old baby girl saves 5 lives
In a deeply moving moment for Kerala, 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham became the state's youngest organ donor after a tragic accident.
Despite their heartbreak, her parents chose to donate her organs through K-SOTTO, turning their loss into hope for others.
Aalin's organs helped other kids
Aalin's liver helped a six-month-old baby, her kidneys went to a 10-year-old girl, her heart valve was sent to Sree Chitra Institute, and her eyes were donated too.
Her parents' decision—made in the toughest moment—ended up saving four to five people.
Aalin was laid to rest with state honors
Aalin was laid to rest with state and police honors on February 15.
Kerala's Governor called her family's choice "noble," and the Chief Minister praised their compassion, showing how even the smallest among us can make a big difference through kindness and courage.