KFDC limits Gavi visitors to guided treks for local safety
India
Gavi, a popular spot inside Kerala's Periyar Tiger Reserve, is cracking down on tourist access after visitor numbers soared.
Now, only guided forest treks are allowed: no wandering into residential or labor areas.
KFDC Managing Director Raju K. Francis says the goal is to keep local families, especially kids home alone while parents work, safe and comfortable.
Intrusive tourists spur warnings, legal action
The changes come after locals reported tourists behaving intrusively and an incident involving an anganwadi worker.
Warning signs are up and legal action awaits trespassers.
With daily visitors often topping 2,000 (way over what Gavi can handle), officials say it's about balancing tourism with community safety and preserving the environment.