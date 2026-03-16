'Khalistan' email hoax: Over 500 schools, airports, hospitals threatened since 2024

Tracing senders and safety measures

The first big wave of threats hit in May 2024, targeting around 200 schools. More waves followed in 2024 and continued through 2025, with schools, colleges, hospitals, airlines and government institutions receiving further threat emails.

The source reports 'more than 35 emails' in 2025 but does not quantify 'hundreds' of additional schools in early/mid-2025.

Surprisingly, some of these were just pranks by students using VPNs to hide their tracks—a few were as young as 12.

Police have kept bomb squads on round-the-clock standby and stepped up checks across schools in the national capital, which has over 4,600 schools.

Even with tech making it tricky to trace senders, authorities are staying alert and working together to keep everyone safe.