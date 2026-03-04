Khamenei's death raises concerns of online radicalization in India

Authorities are especially worried about disaffected Muslim youth

Authorities say disaffected Muslim youth are most at risk of online radicalization right now.

Security teams are watching for propaganda from both Shia and Sunni extremist groups—some pushing "Shia genocide" narratives, others calling Khamenei's death a Western attack.

There's also extra monitoring of borders and social media to catch any attempts at spreading unrest or sneaking operatives into the country.