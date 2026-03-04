Khamenei's death raises concerns of online radicalization in India
India
With the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Indian security agencies are on high alert.
They're worried that foreign groups might use the news to stir up trouble and recruit young people online, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Authorities are especially worried about disaffected Muslim youth
Authorities say disaffected Muslim youth are most at risk of online radicalization right now.
Security teams are watching for propaganda from both Shia and Sunni extremist groups—some pushing "Shia genocide" narratives, others calling Khamenei's death a Western attack.
There's also extra monitoring of borders and social media to catch any attempts at spreading unrest or sneaking operatives into the country.