Khan Sir's hands-on Bihar flood relief effort goes viral

Many on social media are applauding Khan Sir for stepping up, especially since he isn't a politician.

Comments like "Looking at the way Khan Sir is actively involved in relief efforts, it seems like they've already outpaced the Bihar government." and "This is what makes Khan Sir truly special Not just a teacher but someone who steps forward when people need help the most. Respect for this effort and the humanity behind it " show just how much people appreciate his commitment during this crisis.

Besides relief work, he's also known for running free classes and helping build a hospital, reminding everyone that local heroes really do make a difference when times get tough.