Khandwa man Bilal adopts Hindu name Vishal, opposes animal sacrifices

Embraced Sanatan Dharma, pledged 'Ramcharitmanas'

After being employed by Rajesh Sarang from a very early age, Vishal was treated like family and got familiar with Hindu customs early on.

He says the idea of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (wishing happiness for all living beings) really struck a chord with him.

During the ceremony, he worshiped Lord Shiva, took ritual baths in holy water and cow's milk, and placed the Ramcharitmanas on his forehead as a promise to read it regularly.

Vishal feels he's always been drawn to Sanatan Dharma and believes this path is meant for him.