Khargone man arrested for allegedly killing wife Reemabai over food
India
A 38-year-old man from Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife, Reemabai, during an argument over food.
The incident happened in their village home, about 80km from the district center.
Suspect kept wife's body 2 days
After the incident, the man reportedly kept his wife's body in the house for two days while their three- and four-year-old children were there.
The case came to light only when his father alerted police.
Investigators found a history of domestic violence and confirmed that Reemabai died from excessive blood loss.
The investigation is ongoing.