Kharif sowing crosses 99% of target so far last year

What's up and down?

Rice (paddy) planting jumped by 12%, and there's a small boost for pulses like urad and moong—though arhar slipped nearly 5%. Maize saw big gains too.

On the flip side, less land went to cotton and oilseeds (like soybean and groundnut), both down about 3-4%.

Sugarcane and jute sowing are basically wrapped up.