Kidangipaar villagers injure 32 officers during liquor protest in Gondia
India
Things got heated in Kidangipaar village in Gondia when police tried to arrest Santosh Donode, a key figure in ongoing protests against a local liquor shop.
Villagers pushed back hard, pelting stones and injuring 32 officers, four seriously.
The protest, led mostly by women and young people since March 20, is calling for the shop's closure.
Santosh Donode arrested, officers mediate
Locals say the liquor shop is making daily life tough.
Tensions spiked after police handed Donode a prohibitory notice on April 5, which he refused, leading to his arrest the following day when police returned and more clashes.
Senior officers such as Superintendent Gorakh Bhamare are now working with villagers to calm things down and find a solution everyone can live with.