Kidnapped, gang-raped 2 years ago, Kuki woman dies in Manipur

A 20-year-old Kuki woman from Manipur , who was kidnapped and gang-raped around two and a half years ago, has died of an illness aggravated by the trauma she suffered. Her family is devastated that she never got justice during her lifetime. The incident took place shortly after ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023.

Health decline Woman's health deteriorated after traumatic incident The woman's family said she never fully recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the incident, which took a toll on her health. She was allegedly abducted by four armed men in black shirts, who raped her in a hilly area and later abandoned her. According to NDTV, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said, "Though she miraculously survived, she suffered severe physical injuries, deep psychological trauma, and serious uterine complications."

Personal loss Woman's mother recalls her daughter's vibrant personality The woman's mother recalled how her daughter was lively and outgoing before the incident. She worked at a beauty parlor in Imphal with a relative and had many friends. "My daughter was a very lively and outgoing girl before she was subjected to this horrifying brutality," the mother said, adding that after the incident, her daughter lost her smile.

