Kidnapped, gang-raped 2 years ago, Kuki woman dies in Manipur
What's the story
A 20-year-old Kuki woman from Manipur, who was kidnapped and gang-raped around two and a half years ago, has died of an illness aggravated by the trauma she suffered. Her family is devastated that she never got justice during her lifetime. The incident took place shortly after ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023.
Health decline
Woman's health deteriorated after traumatic incident
The woman's family said she never fully recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the incident, which took a toll on her health. She was allegedly abducted by four armed men in black shirts, who raped her in a hilly area and later abandoned her. According to NDTV, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said, "Though she miraculously survived, she suffered severe physical injuries, deep psychological trauma, and serious uterine complications."
Personal loss
Woman's mother recalls her daughter's vibrant personality
The woman's mother recalled how her daughter was lively and outgoing before the incident. She worked at a beauty parlor in Imphal with a relative and had many friends. "My daughter was a very lively and outgoing girl before she was subjected to this horrifying brutality," the mother said, adding that after the incident, her daughter lost her smile.
Escape and recovery
Woman's escape and hospital treatment
After the incident, the woman managed to escape with severe injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kohima, Nagaland. She succumbed to her injuries on January 10, 2026. The ITLF said she suffered serious uterine complications due to the sexual assault. Ethnic violence between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes has left over 260 dead since May 2023.