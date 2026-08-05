King cobra and python square off inside Bagaha, Bihar compound
India
A family in Bagaha, Bihar, got a major scare when they found a king cobra and a python squaring off right inside their house compound, near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve.
Not wanting to risk it, they quickly left their home and called the forest department for help.
Rescuer captures snakes, reptiles released unharmed
Word spread fast, drawing curious villagers to watch the wild showdown.
A snake rescuer arrived, kept everyone at a safe distance, and after some effort, managed to capture both snakes.
The reptiles were released unharmed back into the nearby forest, a reminder that living close to wildlife means these encounters can happen.
Officials advised locals not to handle wild animals themselves, but to call experts for everyone's safety.