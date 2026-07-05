Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams Mercedes blocking Bengaluru footpath amid 'Safe Footpath'

Bengaluru 'Safe Footpath' clears over 200km

The "Safe Footpath" drive started July 1 and has already cleared over 200km of footpaths, which is pretty impressive for just three days.

Locals jumped in online, sharing more examples of blocked footpaths and asking for stricter penalties on repeat offenders.

Bengaluru's Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda urged everyone to help keep walkways clear, reminding folks that safe pedestrian access is a basic urban right.