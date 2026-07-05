Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams Mercedes blocking Bengaluru footpath amid 'Safe Footpath'
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called out a Mercedes-Benz owner for blocking a Bengaluru footpath, labeling it "Shameless behavior!" on X.
Her post highlighted how careless parking can make life tough for pedestrians and sparked a bigger conversation about civic responsibility.
This all comes as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched its "Safe Footpath" campaign to reclaim sidewalks from illegal parking and clutter.
Bengaluru 'Safe Footpath' clears over 200km
The "Safe Footpath" drive started July 1 and has already cleared over 200km of footpaths, which is pretty impressive for just three days.
Locals jumped in online, sharing more examples of blocked footpaths and asking for stricter penalties on repeat offenders.
Bengaluru's Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda urged everyone to help keep walkways clear, reminding folks that safe pedestrian access is a basic urban right.