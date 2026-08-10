Kiratpur-Manali highway closed near Mehla in Bilaspur due to rockfalls
Travelers in Himachal Pradesh, heads up: The Kiratpur-Manali highway is closed near Mehla in Bilaspur district because of ongoing rockfalls.
Police have set up diversions beyond Mandi Bharari Chowk, so if you're heading to Chandigarh or Manali, expect reroutes from Nauni Chowk via Mandi Bharari Bridge toward Swarghat and via Swarghat to Nauni Chowk.
It's a good idea to follow the signs and avoid overtaking; emergency numbers are 01978-221059 and 01978-221060 if you need help.
IMD warns Himachal of heavy rain
The weather isn't letting up either: The IMD has issued orange alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra and Sirmaur on August 10, and in Kangra and Mandi on August 11, with yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan on August 10, and in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur on August 11.
Rain is expected till August 15 with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
In just the last day, 118 roads have been blocked across Himachal (including 44 in Mandi district and 39 in Kullu), plus 18 water supply schemes are down.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay cautious until things clear up.