Kiratpur-Manali highway closed near Mehla in Bilaspur due to rockfalls

Travelers in Himachal Pradesh, heads up: The Kiratpur-Manali highway is closed near Mehla in Bilaspur district because of ongoing rockfalls.

Police have set up diversions beyond Mandi Bharari Chowk, so if you're heading to Chandigarh or Manali, expect reroutes from Nauni Chowk via Mandi Bharari Bridge toward Swarghat and via Swarghat to Nauni Chowk.

It's a good idea to follow the signs and avoid overtaking; emergency numbers are 01978-221059 and 01978-221060 if you need help.