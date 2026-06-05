Kiren Rijiju denies minorities face injustice, calls claims malicious campaign
India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has pushed back against allegations that India's minority communities face discrimination, calling them a "malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing India's image."
At the "Reforms Utsav" event, he said these claims are spread by opposition and foreign groups jealous of India's progress and stressed that no minority community is facing injustice.
Minorities ministry budget up 111%
Rijiju's comments came just before Prime Minister Modi hits 12 years in office.
The event celebrated government reforms, with Minority Affairs Secretary Srivatsa Krishna highlighting a 111% jump in the ministry's budget since 2014 and progress on digitizing waqf properties: over half now listed online.