Kiren Rijiju denies minorities face injustice, calls claims malicious campaign India Jun 05, 2026

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has pushed back against allegations that India's minority communities face discrimination, calling them a "malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing India's image."

At the "Reforms Utsav" event, he said these claims are spread by opposition and foreign groups jealous of India's progress and stressed that no minority community is facing injustice.