Kirti Vardhan Singh criticizes private passport rankings in Parliament
India
India isn't happy with private global passport rankings that put its passport at 125th and 80th place this year.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament these lists use their own standards, not ones everyone agrees on.
He made it clear: visa issuance is a sovereign matter for a country, shaped by factors like bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity.
India has 27 visa-free countries
Right now, Indian passport holders can visit 27 countries, like Bhutan, Nepal, and Jamaica, without needing a visa.
Plus, 47 countries offer visas on arrival and 66 more give out e-visas to Indians.
The government says it's working to make travel even smoother by upgrading passports and talking to other nations about easier entry rules.