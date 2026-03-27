Kirti Vardhan Singh reassures Parliament oil supplies amid Gulf tensions

India diversifies oil, readies Gulf helplines

To avoid any surprises, India is mixing up where it gets its oil from, boosting local production, and trying to keep prices under control.

The government's also looking out for the 10 million Indians living in the Gulf: think 24/7 helplines at embassies and quick updates if airspace closes.

Plus, there are plans for a stronger defense partnership with the United Arab Emirates focused on tech and security cooperation.