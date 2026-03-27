Kirti Vardhan Singh reassures Parliament oil supplies amid Gulf tensions
India's government says there's no need to worry about oil shortages, even with rising tensions in the Gulf.
Thanks to diplomatic efforts, vital shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz remain open, keeping energy flowing smoothly.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized how crucial this region is for India's fuel needs and reassured Parliament that steps are being taken to keep things steady.
India diversifies oil, readies Gulf helplines
To avoid any surprises, India is mixing up where it gets its oil from, boosting local production, and trying to keep prices under control.
The government's also looking out for the 10 million Indians living in the Gulf: think 24/7 helplines at embassies and quick updates if airspace closes.
Plus, there are plans for a stronger defense partnership with the United Arab Emirates focused on tech and security cooperation.