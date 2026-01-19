Kishtwar encounter: 8 soldiers injured in grenade attack by JeM
Eight soldiers were hurt when suspects reportedly belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) attacked security forces with grenades during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
The operation kicked off after intel suggested a few militants were hiding out in Sonnar village.
Most of the injuries came from splinters, and some were evacuated to hospital for treatment.
Where things stand now
Operation Trashi-I is still underway, with the Army, CRPF, and police working together to track down the suspects in tough mountain terrain.
So far, there's been no fresh contact with the terrorists.
Security has tightened up with drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs on the ground—especially since this is already the third encounter in Jammu this year.
Intelligence reports say nearly three dozen suspects could be hiding nearby, so forces are staying extra alert ahead of Republic Day.