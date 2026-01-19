Kishtwar encounter: 8 soldiers injured in grenade attack by JeM

Where things stand now

Operation Trashi-I is still underway, with the Army, CRPF, and police working together to track down the suspects in tough mountain terrain.

So far, there's been no fresh contact with the terrorists.

Security has tightened up with drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs on the ground—especially since this is already the third encounter in Jammu this year.

Intelligence reports say nearly three dozen suspects could be hiding nearby, so forces are staying extra alert ahead of Republic Day.