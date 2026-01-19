Kishtwar encounter: Army commando killed, 8 others injured
An Indian Army Special Forces commando lost his life and eight other soldiers were hurt during a gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.
Acting on intel about militants hiding in the Sonnar village forests, the Army and local police launched Operation Trashi-I to flush them out.
What happened during the operation
The clash broke out around noon when two or three foreign terrorists fired and threw grenades at security forces.
The fighting went on for hours in tough, forested terrain.
An Army Special Forces Havildar lost his life; eight others were injured, most with splinter injuries caused by grenade blasts—some were treated nearby.
Ongoing search and bigger picture
On Sunday, security teams brought in drones, sniffer dogs, and more troops to track down the militants.
This is the third major encounter in Jammu this month as forces ramp up counter-terror operations ahead of Republic Day, targeting nearly 35 suspected militants hiding in the region.