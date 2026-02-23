Kishtwar encounter: Army eliminates wanted JeM terrorist Saifullah, 2 others

Saifullah behind attacks that killed soldiers

One of the men is believed to be Saifullah, who had slipped into India five years ago and managed to escape multiple previous encounters. He was behind several attacks, including one in July 2024 that killed four soldiers.

The encounter took place nearly 35 days after Operation Trashi-I was launched following tips from police and intelligence agencies.

With seven JeM infiltrators neutralized this year, officials say there are now no foreign terrorists left in the Kishtwar-Doda region—a result praised by Lt Gen Pratik Sharma for its precision.