Kishtwar forest explosion on April 24 sparks plane crash rumors
India
A sudden, loud explosion in the forests of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, April 24, 2026, left locals startled and worried as thick smoke filled the air.
Rumors quickly spread about a possible plane crash, causing even more anxiety in the area.
Forces deny crash urge official updates
The Indian Army and Air Force were quick to step in and reassure everyone: there was no aircraft crash.
An Air Force spokesperson urged people to trust only official updates to avoid unnecessary panic.