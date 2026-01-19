Kishtwar: Paratrooper loses life after gunfight with terrorists
Havildar Gajendra Singh from the Special Forces has passed away after being critically injured in a gunfight with suspects believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad during Operation Trashi-I, which was launched on January 18 in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, with encounters and injuries reported overnight on January 18-19.
The clash, reportedly involving two to three suspected terrorists, led to a joint army-police operation; eight other soldiers were also hurt.
Ongoing search and tributes
Singh died overnight at a military hospital in Jammu. The White Knight Corps honored him on X, saying they "pay solemn tribute" to his sacrifice.
Security forces are still searching the tough Kishtwar terrain for remaining terrorists, using drones and sniffer dogs.
This operation is part of intensified security measures in the run-up to Republic Day amid intelligence inputs about attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push more terrorists into the region.