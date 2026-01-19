Kishtwar: Paratrooper loses life after gunfight with terrorists India Jan 19, 2026

Havildar Gajendra Singh from the Special Forces has passed away after being critically injured in a gunfight with suspects believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad during Operation Trashi-I, which was launched on January 18 in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, with encounters and injuries reported overnight on January 18-19.

The clash, reportedly involving two to three suspected terrorists, led to a joint army-police operation; eight other soldiers were also hurt.