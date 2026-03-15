Know someone deserving of Padma award? Nominate them now
Nominations for the Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honors, are now open on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal until July 31, 2026.
If you know someone doing amazing work in fields like art, medicine, or social service (or if you think you deserve it!), this is your chance to put their name forward.
Who can be nominated and who can nominate
Anyone can submit a nomination by registering on the portal and sharing an 800-word write-up about the nominee's achievements.
The awards are open to all Indians, NRIs, OCIs, and even foreigners, but government employees (except doctors and scientists) are not eligible.
The focus is on highlighting women, people from marginalized groups, persons with disabilities, and those quietly making a difference.
Nominations are reviewed by a committee of experts
Your nomination actually counts: a Padma Awards committee of experts and officials examines nominations and submits recommendations to the prime minister and president for final approval.
Winners for the 2027 cycle will be announced on January 26, 2027.
So if you know someone inspiring who deserves national recognition, now is your moment to help them shine!