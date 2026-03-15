Know someone deserving of Padma award? Nominate them now India Mar 15, 2026

Nominations for the Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honors, are now open on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal until July 31, 2026.

If you know someone doing amazing work in fields like art, medicine, or social service (or if you think you deserve it!), this is your chance to put their name forward.