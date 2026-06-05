Kochi police intensify search for alleged Kaloor suspect Ali Akbar
India
Kochi police are stepping up their hunt for Ali Akbar, the main suspect in the alleged assault of two women at Kaloor early on June 2.
Special teams have been formed and searches are happening across state borders to catch him quickly, according to District Police Chief Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.
Police probe woman aiding escape
The police are also checking if a woman helped the suspects escape after the incident.
Statewide operation Toofan targets drug sales
Alongside this case, a state-wide drive called Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt has been launched to crack down on drug sales, especially near schools and colleges.
DJ parties now must wrap up by 11pm and organizers need to follow strict guidelines.
Officers will even check film shoot caravans if they get credible tips about drugs being sold there.