Kolkata: 12 injured as 2 busses collide near New Town
India
Twelve people were injured on Tuesday when two busses collided near the New Town Mela Ground in Kolkata.
It all started when a route 260 bus tried to overtake another bus and lost control after a bike suddenly came on its path, ending up crashing into the back of the DN 47 bus.
Drivers, conductors flee but later caught
Most of those hurt worked at local IT companies. They were taken to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital and thankfully discharged after treatment.
The drivers and conductors left the scene but were later caught by police, and a case of reckless driving was registered.