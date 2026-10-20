Kolkata celebrates Maha Navami amid caution after Chorbagan stampede
India
Kolkata came alive on Tuesday as large crowds turned out for Maha Navami, the highlight of Durga Puja.
While the mood was a bit cautious after the October 17 stampede at Chorbagan, police and organizers worked hard to keep things safe and prevent overcrowding.
Belur Math rituals and packed pandals
Belur Math kicked off the day with early morning prayers and a sacred fire ceremony.
Iconic spots like Janbazar Rani Rashmoni's house hosted Kumari puja, while popular pandals (Mudiali Siv Mandir, Suruchi Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen) were packed with people checking out creative decorations.
The celebrations will wrap up soon with idol immersions on Vijaya Dashami, keeping Kolkata's festive spirit going strong.