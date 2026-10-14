Kolkata Durga Puja flyover paint blamed after bikers skidded
India
Kolkata's colorful new flyover paint jobs for Durga Puja are under fire after several bikers lost control and skidded in the rain, especially on the Chingrighata and Gariahat flyovers.
The festive makeover, meant to brighten up the city, has now raised real questions about whether looks have come at the cost of safety.
Kolkata locals, environmentalists urge paint checks
Locals and environmentalists are urging officials to check if the paint is actually safe for vehicles; many say it's too slippery when wet.
With more people out celebrating, there's growing pressure for quick inspections and fixes so everyone can enjoy the festivities without worrying about accidents.