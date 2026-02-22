Kolkata fire case: 45 dead, 27 bodies returned to families
A tragic fire broke out at Pushpanjali Decorators in Anandapur on January 26, spreading to a nearby Wow Momo outlet and leaving workers trapped inside, with police investigating whether doors were shut from the outside and whether exit routes were blocked; reports say the premises lacked required fire safety clearances, though Wow Momo told investigators its unit had fire extinguishers.
So far, 45 people have lost their lives. Authorities have arrested the owner of Pushpanjali Decorators and managers of the Wow Momo outlet on charges that include causing death by negligence; investigations are ongoing.
9 bodies yet to be identified
On February 21, police returned the DNA-identified remains of 18 victims—mostly from East Midnapore—to their families. Nine bodies are still unidentified as DNA results are pending.
Two Wow Momo managers and the Pushpanjali Decorators owner have been arrested and are in custody.
The case highlights ongoing concerns about workplace safety and illegal construction in the area.