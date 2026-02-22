Kolkata fire case: 45 dead, 27 bodies returned to families India Feb 22, 2026

A tragic fire broke out at Pushpanjali Decorators in Anandapur on January 26, spreading to a nearby Wow Momo outlet and leaving workers trapped inside, with police investigating whether doors were shut from the outside and whether exit routes were blocked; reports say the premises lacked required fire safety clearances, though Wow Momo told investigators its unit had fire extinguishers.

So far, 45 people have lost their lives. Authorities have arrested the owner of Pushpanjali Decorators and managers of the Wow Momo outlet on charges that include causing death by negligence; investigations are ongoing.