Kolkata: Fire in luxury apartment, no 1 hurt
India
A kitchen fire broke out Monday morning on the fourth floor of a luxury apartment building in Kolkata's Anandapur area.
Luckily, the building's own firefighting setup kicked in and put out the flames before firefighters even arrived.
No one was hurt, and officials are still figuring out what caused it.
Just weeks after tragic warehouse fire
This comes just weeks after a tragic warehouse fire nearby killed 27 workers—those buildings didn't have proper safety checks.
The difference here? Having solid fire systems at home can actually save lives.
It's a reminder that safety features aren't just for show—they really do make all the difference.