Kolkata gets 251.4mm rain in 24 hours; low-pressure system causes India Sep 23, 2025

Between late Monday night and Tuesday morning, Kolkata was hit by a massive downpour—251.4mm of rain in just 24 hours—making it the city's third wettest September day since 1978.

The IMD says this was caused by a slow-moving low-pressure system that formed on September 22, pulling in loads of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.