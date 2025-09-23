Next Article
Kolkata gets 251.4mm rain in 24 hours; low-pressure system causes
Between late Monday night and Tuesday morning, Kolkata was hit by a massive downpour—251.4mm of rain in just 24 hours—making it the city's third wettest September day since 1978.
The IMD says this was caused by a slow-moving low-pressure system that formed on September 22, pulling in loads of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
Nine people died due to electrocution
The heavy rain flooded neighborhoods like Lake Market and Patuli, seriously disrupting transport and leading to at least nine electrocution deaths.
With efforts underway to clear waterlogged streets, the IMD says relief is on the way as rainfall is expected to ease up soon—just in time for Durga Puja celebrations.