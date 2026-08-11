Kolkata guard Shovan Chakraborty fired after viral 'Rabindra Sangeet' video
India
Shovan Chakraborty, a security guard in Kolkata, was fired after a video of him singing Rabindra Sangeet in his uniform at work went viral.
The office management called his singing "singing on duty wasn't acceptable there" on duty, but the internet quickly rallied behind him, with many people calling out the decision.
Chakraborty seeks teaching to support mother
Chakraborty, who had been working as a guard, now hopes to teach music to support himself and his elderly mother.
He started learning music as a toddler and trained at Santiniketan before financial struggles forced him home.
I don't want financial assistance from anyone. I want to earn my living through my own work.