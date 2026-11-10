Kolkata inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed suspended over posts on Suvendu Adhikari
India
Ekhlaque Ahmed, a Kolkata police inspector, has been suspended after allegedly posting derogatory comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government on social media.
The order came from Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, with the suspension effective from November 9, 2026.
Ahmed had recently been transferred from the Medical College, Kolkata outpost to the first battalion of the city armed police before this action.
Inquiry into Ekhlaque Ahmed is underway
Officials said Ahmed's remarks were seen as "prejudicial in the interest of public service."
While suspended, he'll get half his basic pay and some benefits, and he's been asked to return his official gear.
An inquiry into his conduct is underway.