Kolkata inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed suspended over posts on Suvendu Adhikari

Ekhlaque Ahmed, a Kolkata police inspector, has been suspended after allegedly posting derogatory comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government on social media.

The order came from Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, with the suspension effective from November 9, 2026.

Ahmed had recently been transferred from the Medical College, Kolkata outpost to the first battalion of the city armed police before this action.