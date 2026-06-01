Kolkata is dismantling 70-foot Lionel Messi statue over safety concerns India Jun 01, 2026

Kolkata's massive 70-foot Lionel Messi statue, set up last December and unveiled by Messi himself during his visit to Kolkata in December last year, is being taken down after engineers flagged it as unsafe.

Locals noticed it swaying in strong winds, and now authorities are using cranes to dismantle it for everyone's safety.