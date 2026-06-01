Kolkata is dismantling 70-foot Lionel Messi statue over safety concerns
India
Kolkata's massive 70-foot Lionel Messi statue, set up last December and unveiled by Messi himself during his visit to Kolkata in December last year, is being taken down after engineers flagged it as unsafe.
Locals noticed it swaying in strong winds, and now authorities are using cranes to dismantle it for everyone's safety.
Permit and likeness questions for statue
The statue wasn't just about soccer: it faced legal scrutiny over permits and government land use.
West Bengal minister Sujit Bose helped make it happen, but some on social media questioned whether the statue really looked like Messi at all.