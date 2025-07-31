Next Article
Kolkata Metro's Kavi Subhas station shut for a year
Heads up, commuters: Kolkata's busy Kavi Subhas metro station on the Blue Line is shut for almost a year after structural cracks were discovered on July 28 (Monday).
Metro officials say heavy rain caused the ground to shift, leading to the damage.
This means major disruption for anyone relying on this route to connect between city and suburban trains.
Repairs on main pillars underway
Repairs are already underway on four main pillars—work that was supposed to happen after the 2025 Durga Pujas but had to be rushed.
Blue Line trains will now only run between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram stations.
If you're stuck, autos are running (though pricier), and the Orange Line from Kavi Subhas to Ruby Crossing is still open and running as usual.