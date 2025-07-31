Next Article
Man killed, friend critical in birthday brawl
Vikas, a young insurance employee from Faridabad, was fatally stabbed during a road rage clash in Delhi's Ghazipur, near a liquor shop in the Paper Market area, while celebrating his birthday.
He and his friend Sumit were in their car when a two-wheeler brushed past, sparking an argument.
The rider called six others, who showed up with rods and attacked both men.
Both men worked at Noida insurance company
Vikas died at the scene from multiple stab wounds. Sumit is still hospitalized in critical condition.
Both worked at a Noida insurance company, and Vikas was soon to be married.
According to Sumit's statement, the attackers dragged them into a lane before stabbing Vikas and fleeing.
Police have registered a murder case and are working to track down those responsible.