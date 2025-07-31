Next Article
5 transgenders booked for blocking road, arguing with officials
In Navi Mumbai, five transgender individuals were booked after a heated confrontation with municipal and police officials trying to clear encroachments near Rabale police station on July 28.
The group reportedly argued with authorities, blocked traffic, and used strong language when asked to vacate the area.
Charges filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
After being taken in for questioning, the five continued to argue with security staff.
Police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mumbai Police Act.
An investigation is ongoing as authorities aim to prevent similar disruptions during future anti-encroachment drives.