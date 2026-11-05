Kolkata police arrest Dhrubajyoti Bose over Durga Puja ticket scam

Kolkata police have arrested Dhrubajyoti Bose, secretary of MassArt, over a major Durga Puja ticket scam.

He is accused of mishandling funds and hiking up ticket prices under the MassArt brand, which is tied to UNESCO's cultural heritage efforts.

This comes a week after former Trinamool Congress Tourism and Culture Minister Indranil Sen was also taken into custody in the same case.