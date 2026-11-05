Kolkata police arrest Dhrubajyoti Bose over Durga Puja ticket scam
India
Kolkata police have arrested Dhrubajyoti Bose, secretary of MassArt, over a major Durga Puja ticket scam.
He is accused of mishandling funds and hiking up ticket prices under the MassArt brand, which is tied to UNESCO's cultural heritage efforts.
This comes a week after former Trinamool Congress Tourism and Culture Minister Indranil Sen was also taken into custody in the same case.
Probe examines 34cr, Mamata Banerjee links
The scam reportedly involves almost ₹34 crore.
Investigators are now looking into financial links between Sen's music company and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, showing how far this case could reach in political circles.
The whole situation has put a spotlight on how big festivals and high-profile names can get tangled up in controversy.