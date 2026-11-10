Kolkata police revisit Kalighat to probe Abhishek Banerjee's birthday clash
India
Kolkata police went back to Kalighat on Tuesday to piece together what happened during the violent clashes at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's birthday bash on Friday night.
The Friday night incident saw BJP and TMC supporters face off, with police struggling to keep things under control.
Now, detectives are digging into claims of police harassment and violence from that chaotic night.
Police brought 3 suspects back
Police brought three arrested suspects, who TMC says are its own supporters, back to the scene as part of their investigation.
So far, four cases have been filed, including complaints from both sides and two by the police themselves.
The probe is still ongoing as authorities try to get a clearer picture of how things spiraled out of hand.