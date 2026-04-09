Kolkata storms ease, Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature 21.3°C India Apr 09, 2026

Good news for Kolkatans tired of soggy shoes, after four straight days of storms and rain, the city is in for just some light rain and a chance of thunder on Thursday.

The Alipore Meteorological Department says storm intensity will drop, clouds will linger into the afternoon, and you might notice it feels cooler than usual, with minimum temps dipping to 21.3 degrees Celsius (almost 4 degrees Celsius below normal).