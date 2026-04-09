Kolkata storms ease, Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature 21.3°C
Good news for Kolkatans tired of soggy shoes, after four straight days of storms and rain, the city is in for just some light rain and a chance of thunder on Thursday.
The Alipore Meteorological Department says storm intensity will drop, clouds will linger into the afternoon, and you might notice it feels cooler than usual, with minimum temps dipping to 21.3 degrees Celsius (almost 4 degrees Celsius below normal).
South Bengal districts to see showers
Kolkata saw 15.2mm of rain in the last day alone, so things are still pretty damp out there. Expect highs around 30 degrees Celsius and humidity sticking at a muggy 90%.
South Bengal districts like Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur can expect more light-to-moderate showers before things dry up from Friday through Tuesday, just in time for warmer weather as Poyala Baishakh approaches on April 15.