Ahead of Durga puja, IMD predicts heavy rain for Bengal 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts of southern West Bengal . The weather disturbance is due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which will continue until September 26. The IMD has also warned of possible waterlogging and traffic congestion due to the expected weather conditions.

Weather forecast Yellow alert for several districts The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers over southern Bengal. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the South 24 Parganas district, while a yellow alert is in place for Kolkata and several other districts, including Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Malda.

Weather conditions Rainfall expected to subside on September 27 For Tuesday (September 23), the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40km/h. Light to moderate rain is likely over South Bengal with thunderstorms on September 24-26. Rainfall is expected to subside on September 27 with very light to moderate rain in isolated areas.

Weather impact IMD issues warning for fishermen The IMD has warned of severe waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas and underpass roads. It also cautioned that low visibility during intense rains could lead to traffic congestion. The department advised residents to take shelter during intense downpours and avoid contact with electric poles. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea along West Bengal coasts till September 27 due to rough sea conditions.