Kolkata warehouse fire: 21 dead, owner arrested, dozens still missing

What's happening now?

As of today, 28 workers are still missing. The bodies recovered so far are badly burned, so DNA tests are likely to be conducted to help families identify their loved ones.

Police have arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of Pushpanjali Decorators, for death by negligence; he's in custody until February 4.

Wow! Momo's owners face similar charges but haven't been arrested yet.

The company has promised ₹10 lakh compensation per victim's family and pledged lifetime salary and education support for their children—a small comfort in a heartbreaking situation.