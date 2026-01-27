Kolkata warehouse fire: 8 dead, 21 missing; rescue ops still on India Jan 27, 2026

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026 (around 2:30-3:00 am) at a dry food warehouse in Nazirabad, on Kolkata's edge, killing seven people and leaving 21 missing.

The blaze spread fast through nearby warehouses packed with flammable stuff like thermocol and packaged foods.

Most of those trapped were decorators and migrant workers who had been sleeping there overnight.