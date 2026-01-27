Kolkata warehouse fire: 8 dead, 21 missing; rescue ops still on
A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026 (around 2:30-3:00 am) at a dry food warehouse in Nazirabad, on Kolkata's edge, killing seven people and leaving 21 missing.
The blaze spread fast through nearby warehouses packed with flammable stuff like thermocol and packaged foods.
Most of those trapped were decorators and migrant workers who had been sleeping there overnight.
Rescue teams face tough conditions
Firefighters struggled for hours in a cramped alley, with a bulldozer clearing debris as pockets of fire kept burning well into the morning.
About 100 neighbors had to leave their homes, and locals say locked exits may have trapped workers who called for help before going silent.
Officials order investigation
Fire Minister Sujit Bose has called for a forensic probe and fire safety audit after revealing the warehouse had no firefighting gear or official clearance.
Power Minister Aroop Biswas met families hit by the tragedy as search efforts continue.