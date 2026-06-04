Kolkata, West Bengal face storms and sticky heat this week
Heads up, Kolkata and West Bengal: IMD says this week's weather is going to be a mix of storms and sticky heat.
Expect partly cloudy skies, scattered thunderstorms, and daytime highs around 37 Celsius (that's hotter than usual), with nights staying warm at nearly 30 Celsius.
Humidity could reach 86%, so outdoor plans might feel extra sweaty despite the rain.
IMD issues yellow alerts for Bengal
IMD has put out yellow alerts for both South and North Bengal through next Wednesday.
South Bengal could see thunderstorms with lightning that might affect crops in open fields, while North Bengal is bracing for heavy daily rain (up to 11cm) plus gusty winds up to 50km/h.
There's also a heads-up about a sudden temperature drop in sub-Himalayan West Bengal shortly after the first 24 hours.
Older folks or anyone with health issues should take care.
No warnings for fishermen right now, but everyone else should stay alert!