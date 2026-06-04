Kolkata, West Bengal face storms and sticky heat this week

IMD issues yellow alerts for Bengal

IMD has put out yellow alerts for both South and North Bengal through next Wednesday.

South Bengal could see thunderstorms with lightning that might affect crops in open fields, while North Bengal is bracing for heavy daily rain (up to 11cm) plus gusty winds up to 50km/h.

There's also a heads-up about a sudden temperature drop in sub-Himalayan West Bengal shortly after the first 24 hours.

Older folks or anyone with health issues should take care.

No warnings for fishermen right now, but everyone else should stay alert!