Kolkata's Basundhara Park family allegedly parades 3 naked, relatives arrested
India
In Kolkata's Basundhara Park, things took a disturbing turn when an 18-year-old boy, his dad, and a friend were allegedly paraded naked by the family of a 13-year-old girl after the boy was found with her.
The girl's parents and uncle have now been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police probe assault and public humiliation
The incident has left locals angry; some even tried to vandalize the girl's house in protest.
Police stepped in quickly; the girl's father and other family members had initially fled, but the girl's maternal uncle was caught by the crowd and handed over to the police.
Officers are now digging into what led to this shocking act and are investigating the assault and public humiliation.