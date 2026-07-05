Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee statue vandalized before Amit Shah visit
On Sunday morning in north Kolkata, a statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was vandalized only hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary.
The pedestal was damaged, but the statue itself stayed intact.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers found it and their vice president, Soumyadeep Raychaudhuri, called the act "deeply unfortunate," sparking outrage among local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters.
Rupesh Hazra arrested by Kolkata police
Kolkata police quickly arrested Rupesh Hazra, 26, of Narkeldanga, after a complaint from BJYM. He is facing charges of mischief and conspiracy to hurt religious sentiments.
Officers collected evidence from the site and are checking CCTV footage for more leads.
The timing has raised concerns about security at BJP events honoring Mookerjee, with party members actively participating in commemorations across West Bengal.