Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee statue vandalized before Amit Shah visit

Rupesh Hazra arrested by Kolkata police

Kolkata police quickly arrested Rupesh Hazra, 26, of Narkeldanga, after a complaint from BJYM. He is facing charges of mischief and conspiracy to hurt religious sentiments.

Officers collected evidence from the site and are checking CCTV footage for more leads.

The timing has raised concerns about security at BJP events honoring Mookerjee, with party members actively participating in commemorations across West Bengal.